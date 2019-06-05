ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP):Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday visited an operational air base to celebrate Eidul Fitr with the PAF personnel deployed at the base.

Special prayers were offered for the security and progress of the country during Eid congregation. Later, the air chief exchanged greetings with the air and ground crew, a press release said.

Talking to the PAF personnel, the air chief lauded their selfless commitment and devotion to duty during these testing times.