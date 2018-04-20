Air Chief calls on CJCSC

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Friday called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Matters related to operational preparedness and force development of Pakistan Air Force came under discussion, said a press release issued here.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee applauded high operational and training standards being maintained by Pakistan Air Force.

He also offered his full support to the Air Chief on indigenization and modernization of Pakistan Air Force.

Air Chief expressed full resolve to protect and defend Pakistan’s airspace against any threat.