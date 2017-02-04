Air chief awards medals, cash awards to winners of int’l ski events

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): The prize distribution ceremony of

Chief of Air Staff Karakorum Ski Championship and Malam Jabba

International Alpine Ski Cup was held herev Saturday evening.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who

was the chief guest, awarded medals and cash prizes to the position holders.

Besides others, the ceremony was attended by officials of Ski

Federation of Pakistan (SFP), ambassadors and notables.

Several international skiers from various countries, including

Morocco, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine

and Tajikistan along with Pakistani skiers participated in 16 races of both men and women categories of the two events.

The first, second and third position holders of each event

were given away gold, silver and bronze medals with $1000, $700 and $500 respectively.

Following are the position holders of each event:

Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup Men’s Categories,

category Giant Slalom I, Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In category Giant Slalom II, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan

Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) were declared 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

In category Slalom I, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk

(Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) while category Slalom II, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) got positions, respectively.

In Women’s Categories Giant Slalom I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine),

Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) while category Giant Slalom II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) clinched positions, respectively.

In category Slalom I, Ifra Wali (Pakistan), Fatima Sohail

(Pakistan), Zainab Sohail (Pakistan) while in Slalom II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) claimed 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In CAS Karakorum Ski Championship:

Men’s Categories Giant Slalom I, Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan

Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine) and Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) while Giant Slalom II category Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine) and in Slalom I Jan Jakubco (Slovakia), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine), Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) and Slalom II, Ivan Kovbasnyuk (Ukraine), Vasyle Telychuk (Ukraine), Muhammad Karim (Pakistan) got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

In Women’s Categories Giant Slalom I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine),

Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Fatima Sohail (Pakistan), while Giant Slalom II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Umamma Wali (Pakistan) and Slalom I, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan), Fatima Sohail (Pakistan) and in Slalom II, Tetyana Tikun (Ukraine), Anastasia Gorbunova (Ukraine), Ifra Wali (Pakistan) got 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

The Chief of the Air Staff congratulated the winners and expressed

the hope that international skiers would continue visiting Pakistan to feature in ski events.

He said Pakistan security forces had wiped out terrorists from

Swat and peace and tranquility had been fully restored. He said the

successful holding of ski events at Malam Jabba was manifestation of the fact Pakistan was safe and secure for all types of sports activities.