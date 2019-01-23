Air Chief awards cash prizes to Asian junior squash champions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):To honour the winners of Asian Junior Squash Team Championship a prize distribution ceremony was held here at a local hotel on late Tuesday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff,Pakistan Air Force, who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation was the

chief guest on the occasion.

He awarded cash prizes to the players, who won gold medal in the recently held Championship at Pattaya, Thailand.