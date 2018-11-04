AIPS ASIA’s Young Sports Writers Training program to start on Monday

PESHAWAR, Nov 04 (APP):AIPS ASIA’s Young Sports Reporters Training program is all set to start in Karachi on today (Monday).

The event is the first of its kind in the history of Pakistan and second of the series during the current year holding by Sports Journalists Association, Karachi. The Sports Journalists Association of Sindh – a provincial unit of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation have given final touches to the overall arrangement.

Delegates from Afghanistan and Iran have already reached Karachi

while others are expected to land in the metropolitan city of Pakistan shortly

as well. The inaugural ceremony will be followed by the First formal session which is dedicated for lectures on part of

senior sports journalists.

During the second session the delegates will be taken to

National Cricket Stadium as well as the Asghar Ali Shah Cricket Stadium besides

the offices of the Pakistan Sports Board.

Apart from foreign delegates, 30 Pakistani participants will also be the

part of the training program.

A visit to the Tomb of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be a special feature of the delegate’s itinerary. To

enrich professional knowledge of the delegates, they would also be taken to the

Dawn Media House on first day of the training program while on second day,

prominent senior journalists and veteran sportsmen will educate the youngsters

on their experiences and salient features of their achievements.

At the concluding ceremony, the veterans will also be

honored with life time achievement awards.

Further, on Fourth and the last day of the training program, an

exhibition cricket match will be arranged wherein the delegates will be

practically trained on their professional skills besides enabling them to know

about this comparatively much popular game of Asia.