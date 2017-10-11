AIPS ASIA Congress changed the minds of participants about Pakistan: President AIPs World Gianni Merlo

PESHAWAR, Oct 11 (APP):The President of the AIPS and the world known sports journalist, Gianni Merlo has stressed the need to up-holding positive and constructive role of sports writers which, he added, is inevitable to maintaining respectable image of sports journalism.

Maintaining such type of professional standards, he said, are also compulsory, since the sports journalists contribute crucial role in bringing fans of sports from across the world closer to each other and to promoting sports.

He expressed these views while joining panel discussion forums during the AIPS ASIA Extra Ordinary Congress-2017 held at a local hotel in Islamabad. The delegates put forward the stance that how understanding of desired level could be developed amongst the people from different parts of the globe.

Ahmad Isa Khawari, President, Malaysian Sports Association acted as moderator of the first forum which besides, Gianni Merlo was also shared by former Captain of the Pakistan’s National Football Team, Mujahidullah Khan Tareen; Hee Don Jang, President, Korean Sports Media Association; Saba Nayakan of Indian Sports Writers Federation and the renowned cricket commentator, Tariq Rahim from Pakistan.

While expressing his views at the first Forum, Gianni Merlo advocated that while players carry their respective national flags; the role of sports journalists could also not be judged as of secondary importance as well. However, he added, we must perform our professional duties in line with the present day demands, without causing to bringing a single dent to prestige of the pen, we holding. There was consensus amongst the panelists that sports journalists did have the capability to spreading the message of peace and harmony across the world from the arenas of sports and can help in bringing the people closer to each other as well.

Participants of the forum were of the view that AUIPS ASIA congress changed the minds of the congress about Pakistan and they should stress upon the foreign teams that they should visit Pakistan and play international matches here. Participants also praised State Minister of Information Mariyyum Aurangzaib and Pakistan Sports Writers Federation for holding mega event first time in the history of Pakistan.

The congress for a certain duration also witnessed discussions in Urdu; the national language of Pakistan as well which was anchored by Nasir Aslam Raja while amongst the debaters were – former world squash champion from Pakistan, Qamar Zaman; the Director General Sports of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan, Khawaja Junaid Khan; cricket commentators from Pakistan, Asad Ali Khan and Ehtisham ul Haq and senior Sports Journalist from Karachi Zubair Nazeer Khan.

The panelists at this forum were of the view that sports journalists should significantly contribute in bringing the anomalies of the field to lime light. While doing so, it was added, the national interests must supersede the personal considerations.

The delegates opined that keeping in the view the ongoing measures for development of sports in different parts of the world, there is a need to ensure availability of matching arrangements to ensuring capacity building of sports journalists.

At the same time, it was added, it is also a tested reality that sports journalists bear the role of ambassadors at large of their respective countries like, the sportsmen. Any loophole caused on part of sports writers equally contributes to creating distances amongst the fans of sports, hailing from different parts of the world.

The panelists were, however, also unanimous on a point that sports writers can play a vital role in promoting fraternal spirit amongst the people of various parts of the world as well. As the whole, one may conclude from the deliberations took place at various forums of the congress that the presence of a visible strength of leading sports journalists both from abroad and inland, can be described a good omen to having international level sports events in Pakistan in the near future.

It was also well observed unanimous consideration that the days are not far away when the real life will also return to the sporting grounds meant for international events in the country – paving the way for the fans to enjoy lively sporting activities of the kind.