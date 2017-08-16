AIOU sets up Adult literacy Center

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

has set up a Adult Literacy Center here at its main Campus, as a

model to teach those who could not avail the schooling facility at

their early age.

While inaugurating the Center, Vice Chancellor Prof Shahid

Siddiqui said that initially, this facility will be available for

the University’s illiterate employees.

He hoped that it would work as a model for meeting the basic

educational needs of illiterates in order to make their daily life

comfortable and more productive.

The initiative is also aimed at capacity-building of the

staff, enabling them to deliver the best in performing their

official duties. The facility will be free of cost.

The University is actively engaged in providing education to

all segments of society that is only way-out to realize the dream of

a better future, he added.

The center will be run by the University’s Department of

Distance and Non-Formal Continuing Education, and its senior faculty

members will voluntarily devote their services to teach the

illiterate employees, through a especially designed lesson- plan.

According to Chairman of the Department Dr Muhammad Ajmal,

this program will be for a period of three month, with the

enrollment of thirty employees of lower cadre.

The vice chancellor distributed kit, containing learning material to the enrolled employees at the opening ceremony held that was also addressed by the Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Dr Aftab Ahmed.