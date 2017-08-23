ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
has launched nine six-month short-term certificate courses to
promote technical and vocational education in the country.
The aspirating candidates have been advised to take admission
in these courses by September 5, a press release said on Wednesday.
The courses are of different nature relating to agriculture,
poultry farming, art designing and selling of home-made products.
The skilled based programs are aimed at developing trained
manpower in the country.
After qualifying these courses, the students would be able to
start their small-level of business to earn their livelihood,
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said presiding over a
meeting which reviewed the newly initiated academic programs.
The short-courses of technical nature being offered are: Plant
protection, oil seed crops production, farm machinery, dairy
farming, poultry farming, “jadeed zirat” improved methods of fruit
production, Home and Farm operational management and farm income
generating skills.
The curriculum about these courses was being updated to equip
the students with latest techniques and methods particularly in the
field of agriculture.
The Vice Chancellor advised directors of the 44-regional
offices to facilitate the students in the admission process. The
last date for admissions in other academic programs from Matric to
PhD level is September 5 (Autumn 2017 semester).
AIOU launches nine certificate courses to promote technical education
ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)