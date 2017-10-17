AIOU, JICA, UNESCO to strengthen cooperation in education sector

Islamabad, October 17, (APP):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and UNESCO will further strengthen their collaborative partnership to promote non-formal learning system, laying greater focus on adult education and teaching of drop-out girls.

The proposals to this effect were discussed by Hirotaka Sekiguchi, a senior official of National Federation of UNESCO Association in Japan during his visit to AIOU here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui apprised him of the new initiatives of the University in promoting adult literacy and providing educational facilities to drop-out girls as well as meeting the academic needs of marginalized sections of the society.

He said the University has recently enhanced its collaborative partnership with various national and internationals organizations to achieve its stipulated future targets in the educational sectors.

He appreciated the UNESCO and JICA for their technical and financial support in strengthening the University’s TV/Radio network in the teaching process. The AIOU and JICA were collaborating with each other for the last 21 years that proved very productive in upgrading the University’s technology-based learning system.

Reciprocating the welcome’s gesture by the VC, Hirotaka said he will explore the opportunities of their future cooperation, while sharing each other expertise and experience in improving literacy programs of their respective counties.

He said he was highly impressed by the University’s new initiatives relating to adult education and the drop-out girls. Providing free education to prisoners, disabled and drop-out girls and setting up Accessibility Centers for visually impaired students is something unprecedented, he added.

The UNESCO Association in Japan would like to introduce the AIOU’s new initiatives and projects in other South Asian countries.

Hirotaka Sekiguchi took a round of various departments of the University, including Adult Literacy Center and the Institute of Educational Technology (IET).

He was given comprehensive briefing on the working of the University by Dean Faculty of Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood, chairman Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing education Dr. Muhammad Ajmal, incharge International Collaboration exchange office Prof. Zahid Majeed and Director IET Ejaz Ahmed.