ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
here on Tuesday held a seminar on decolonizing teacher education in
Pakistan to apprise the faculty members and scholars about the new
educational practices and trends that relevant to the society.
Eminent educationist and expert in Gender Students Dr Shenila
Khoja-Moolji was the guest speaker, who spoke in detail about the
transition process of education in Pakistan after the colonial rule.
The seminar was the part of University’s regular activities
relating to professional development and holding debates on
community-related issues.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui who presided over the
seminar said that the Pakistani nation that just celebrated its 70th
anniversary needed to have freedom of thought and expression to
develop its own way of life, getting rid of practices of colonial
rule. Independence of mind is imperative to construct a healthy
society, he added.
The suppressible forces, he said in the politics of power have
been using language as a tool for maintaining their hegemony.
However, at the same time language was also used to put
resistance against the illegal occupation, he added. He underlined
of need of adopting educational practices that help addressing
socio-economic problems of the society.
Dr Shenila in her talks also deliberated upon human rights of
citizen in context of their educational and economic rights.
She noted that teacher education programs around the world are
continually undergoing change as per the community’s requirements.
The colonizing model of teacher education is no longer is
relevant to future socio-economic challenges.
The seminar was also addressed by the Dean Education Dr Nasir
Mahmood and Dr Afsan Huma.
AIOU holds seminar on decolonizing teacher education
