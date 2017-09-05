AIOU extends last date for admissions till Sept 28

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on
Tuesday extended last date for admission (autumn 2017 semester) for
its all academic programs -Matric to PhD-level till September 28,
without late fee.
The decision to this effect was taken by the Vice Chancellor Prof
Dr. Shahid Siddiqui in view of the long Eid holidays and on the demand
of the aspiring students, particularly those from far-flung regions.
According to the Director Admissions, there were a big number of
students who collected prospectus for the admission this time, as
compared to the corresponding period last year.
The ratio of fresh students taking admission is highly
encouraging. It was noted that the retention rate of continuing
students also went up. There has been considerable rush of aspiring
students in the recent days at the University’s regional and
coordinating offices across the country for seeking admissions.
Interest being shown by the students continuing their study
through the distance learning system is highly remarkable,
Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said adding, it also reflects the growing
trust of the people in the University’s learning system that
has been further improved through the smart use of new
technology and better management.
The University has recently taken various measures for
facilitating the students in the admission process. The Vice
Chancellor has advised the 44-regional offices across the
country to set up special Facilitation Desks to provide guidance
to the people during the on-going admission process.
