AIOU extends admission date till Sept 28

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
has allowed fresh and continuing students to submit their admission
forms for autumn 2017 semester by September 28.
The facility has been made available for all academic programmes
-from Matric to PhD-level, a news release said on Thursday.
The decision to this effect was taken by the Vice Chancellor
Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui on the demand of the aspiring students,
particularly those from far-flung regions.
According to the Director Admissions, there were a big number
of students who collected prospectus for the admission this time, as
compared to the corresponding period last year.
It was hoped that the applicants will avail the facility
submitting their admission forums without late fee.
The ratio of fresh students taking admission is highly
encouraging.
It was noted that the retention rate of continuing students
also went up. There has been considerable rush of aspiring students
in the recent days at the University’s regional and coordinating
offices across the country for seeking admissions.
Interest being shown by the students continuing their study
through the distance learning system is highly remarkable, Dr Shahid
Siddiqui said adding, it also reflects the growing trust of the
people in the University’s learning system that has been further
improved through the smart use of new technology and better
management.
The University has recently taken various measures for
facilitating the students in the admission process. The Vice
Chancellor has advised the 44-regional offices across the country to
set up special Facilitation Desks to provide guidance to the people
during the on-going admission process.
