AIOU announces April 7 as last date for admissions

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
has announced that April 7 will be the last date for admission in
its various academic programmes.
There has been overwhelming students’ response taking
admission in AIOU for spring 2017 semester, therefore the
admission’s plan was rescheduled and the students were allowed to
submit their admission forms by the end of this week.
According to the Director Admission, there were a big number
of students who collected prospectus for the admission this time, as
compared to the correspondent period last year, said a news release
on Sunday.
The ratio of fresh students taking admission is highly
encouraging, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while
presiding over a meeting that held here to review the admission
process.
It was noted that the retention rate of continuing students
also went up. Keeping in view the students’ interest, the Vice
Chancellor had extended the last date of admission till April 7 with
nominal late fee.
There has been considerable rush of aspiring students in the
recent days at the University’s regional and coordinating offices
across the country, seeking admissions.
Interest being shown by the students continuing their study
through the distance learning system is highly remarkable, Dr.
Shahid Siddiqui said and adding, it also reflects the growing trust of
the people in the University’s learning system that was further
improved through smart use of new technology and better management.
The University has recently taken various measures for
facilitating the students in the admission process.
The University has also announced that overseas Pakistanis
could submit their online application for taking admission in their
desired University’s academic programmes by the stipulated date.
It was providing online study material and arranging
examination facilities in their respective countries.
The University has accordingly set its admission-schedule for
overseas Pakistanis living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,
Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Bahrain.
Meanwhile, the University has decided to hold final exams of
its teachers’ training programs from April 21 for Semester Autumn,
2016, it was announced here on Saturday.
The programmes include: ATTC, PTC, CT and B.Ed. Roll Number
slips have already been dispatched to all enrolled students at their
postal address. The same along with date-sheet have been placed at
the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk as well.
About 850 exam centers have been set up across the country to
facilitate the students to appear in the exam, at close to their
residence or work place.
The students who have not received their Roll Nos. slips so
far have been advised to contact their respective Regional Office or
Examinations Department in Islamabad for issuance of duplicate slip.
