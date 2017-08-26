Ahsan visits ‘Sasta Bazar’ fire incident site, assures support

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan

Iqbal Saturday visited the fire incident site at ‘Sasta Bazar’

situated in Sector H-9 near Peshawar Mor and reviewed the damages

suffered by shopkeepers in the tragedy.

He along with Minister of State for Capital Administration and

Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mayor and

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz

took round of the gutted stalls.

Affected shopkeepers apprised the minister about their

financial loss due to a horrific fire that reduced several shops

to ashes on Wednesday morning.

Talking to media, the Interior Minister assured the affected

shopkeepers of the government’s full support in reestablishing their

business there.

He said around 600 people were affected in the incident,

adding that a damage assessment committee had been constituted,

which would prepare its report within two days for onward submission

to the Prime Minister for compensation.

He said rescue operation was started promptly because of CCTV

cameras installed under the Safe City Project and other safety

measures adopted by the district administration, otherwise the

volume of losses would have been higher.

The minister said the blaze was controlled within two hours

and it could be dozed off in initial stage, if shopkeepers would

have followed the prescribed safety measures and installed fire

extinguishers.

He directed the CDA to make an assessment of all business

centers and high-rise shopping malls whether they were following the

required safety measures or not, besides asking to make the city

fire-brigade department more efficient.

Ahsan Iqbal said all commercial sites should be fully equipped

with the gadgets to meet emergencies as it was must for safety of

all.

Mayor and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said rescue teams had

reached the incident site within nine minutes after receiving the

emergency call, and extinguished the fire in two hours.

He said intensity of fire was high because it was erupted in

cloth and plastic material, which took extra time in overpowering

the blaze.

Answering a question, the Interior Minister said a joint

investigation was conducted into the Dawn Leaks issue and taken to

its logical end. “Now it is a past and closed transaction,” he

added.

He said Pakistan needed greater unity and a strong message

should be sent to the world that “We are the one nation” and those

who wanted any destability in the country, would fail.

Replying to a question about prevailing situation in

Afghanistan and other Muslim countries, the Minister said that he

himself had time and again pointed out the conspiracies being

hatched in the countries surrounding Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was moving on a fast-track progress and

development but the national economy suffered a loss of around $ 14

billion during the last three to four months due to the political

situation created by some political figures.

He said conspiracies and progress could not move together in

any country, adding that the government wanted to see stability and

permanent peace in the country, for which a strong and flourishing

economy was must.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Interior Ministry would continue to play

an effective role under the National Action Plan (NAP) for national

peace and stability.

Commenting on a recent statement of the US President, the

Minister said both political and military leadership examined the

statement by all aspects and rejected Donald Trump’s assertions of

billions of dollars payments to Pakistan over the years on account

of eliminating terrorism.

He said fight against terrorism was in Pakistan’s own interest

and not to please anyone else, because it was aspirant of lasting

peace in the region.

“Pakistan is a distinguished country among

comity of the nations and it will continue its efforts for regional

peace in collaboration with friendly countries,” he remarked.

Responding to another question, Ahsan Iqbal said the Ministry

would make Islamabad Police a role model force for other provinces.

He said police stations of the capital would be transformed

into model police stations by December this year, for which special

training was being imparted to personnel.

Moreover, he said Police stations were being equipped with

latest technologies, and peace and reconciliatory committees were

also being activated to facilitate citizens.

“We will make Islamabad Police a friendly force to serve the

public in a more efficient manner,” he remarked.