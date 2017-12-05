Ahsan visits injured police official at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and inquired after the health of

injured police official Asrar Tanoli.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government would give a reward of Rs 5 million to the police official for showing courage and bravery.

He said that the government would also bear all the expenses incurred on the treatment of the injured official and directed the

hospital authorities to provide him the best medical facilities.

It may be mentioned that Asrar Tanoli was injured during the sit-in at Faizabad Interchange while saving another security personnel.