Ahsan for utilizing latest technologies to counter challenges

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday emphasized need for adopting the latest technologies to counter policing challenges and meet development and prosperity goals.

Addressing the Administrative Retreat Meeting-2018, organised by National Highways & Motorways Police (NHMP), he said policing performs very fundamental role in success of a nation which was why police needed to equip themselves with the latest technologies.

The function was organized in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) Section of Embassy of the United States with an aim

to evolve new ideas to further improve professional conduct of police so that Motorway Police in the country

could better serve the society and people.

Secretary Communications, Furqan Bahadur Khan, Chairman National Highway Authority, Jawad Rafique Malik, Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Brig. Muhammad Anwar Sheikh, Inspector General, NHMP, Syed Kaleem Imam, former IGs of NHMP and officers of NHMP also attended the event.

Lauding performance of NHMP, Ahsan Iqbal underlined the need of more high performance organisations to achieve goals of development.

While lauding the services of media, he requested media to step forward to create awareness on road safety so that lives of the people, especially youngsters could be saved. Currently, around 30,000 people had lost their lives in accidents in the country.

On the occasion, Secretary Communications, Furqan Bahadur Khan said the retreat had provided a good opportunity to highlight success stories, share new ideas and further improve overall organizational effectiveness and performance.

Chairman NHA, Jawad Rafique Malik highlighted performance of the authority during the last five years and said 1782 km of motorway and 1133 km of highways had been constructed in the country. The total length of motorways and highways in the country had now reached 13,000 km for which credit goes to present government.

Director General Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Brig. Muhammad Anwar Sheikh shed light on importance of smart motorways, saying this concept would ensure safety of commuters.

In his address, Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said NHMP had always maintained standard of road safety which was acknowledged worldwide.

He said NHMP was committed to creating supremacy of law and ensure its enforcement on motorways and highways. He said the probability of accidents could be reduced by different ways.

Kaleem Imam said that NH&MP Mobile Educations Units visit bus/truck addas, offices, factories, institutions to create awareness on road/traffic discipline and road safety, which resulted in great reduction in road traffic accidents.

Earlier, giving their input at Administrative Retreat Meeting officers recommended structural changes in systems of monitoring and operations, road safety and standards.

NHMP regional and zonal in-charges highlighted various achievements, shortcomings and suggested way forward for their respective areas. The major challenges they identified included shortage of human resource, lack of logistics, lack of clarity in function and duties of different sections of the force, undefined hierarchy and weak communication.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal presented commendation certificates to

police personnel of NHMP for their best performance.