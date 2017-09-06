ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
Wednesday reiterated resolve of the nation to foil conspiracies of
enemies and thwart any aggression against the motherland.
In his message on Defence Day, he said September 6, reminds us of the
valiant strife of Pakistani forces to thwart the nefarious designs of enemy.
“Today once again the nation stands united with our armed forces to
repel any misadventure again Pakistan.”
He said the enemies of the nation are once again busy in
sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing the country.
“Let’s pledge on this day that we shall foil their conspiracies with
full might and commitment and make Pakistan invincible strategically and
economically.”
Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan has taken on the voyage to progress
and the days are far off when it will emerge as economically strong
nation on the world horizon.
To this context, he especially mentioned to China Pakistan
Economic Corridor and said it will usher in a new era of progress
and prosperity in the country.
“No matter that we face challenges locally and internationally, but we
are committed to promote Pakistan among the comity of nations as a peace loving country.”
The minister said Pakistan has been facing worst terrorism for
the last one decade but our security forces after rendering
memorable sacrifices cleanse our society from the menaces of
extremism and terrorism to restore peace.
“Let us eulogize the sacrifices of our valiant officers and soldiers who
laid down their lives for the defence of motherland. We are proud of these sons of the soil.”
He called upon the nation to pledge for safety and sovereignty
of our ideological and geographical boundaries and render every
sacrifice of its safety and security.
Ahsan urges unity to foil conspiracies against motherland
ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal