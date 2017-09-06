Ahsan urges unity to foil conspiracies against motherland

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

Wednesday reiterated resolve of the nation to foil conspiracies of

enemies and thwart any aggression against the motherland.

In his message on Defence Day, he said September 6, reminds us of the

valiant strife of Pakistani forces to thwart the nefarious designs of enemy.

“Today once again the nation stands united with our armed forces to

repel any misadventure again Pakistan.”

He said the enemies of the nation are once again busy in

sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing the country.

“Let’s pledge on this day that we shall foil their conspiracies with

full might and commitment and make Pakistan invincible strategically and

economically.”

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan has taken on the voyage to progress

and the days are far off when it will emerge as economically strong

nation on the world horizon.

To this context, he especially mentioned to China Pakistan

Economic Corridor and said it will usher in a new era of progress

and prosperity in the country.

“No matter that we face challenges locally and internationally, but we

are committed to promote Pakistan among the comity of nations as a peace loving country.”

The minister said Pakistan has been facing worst terrorism for

the last one decade but our security forces after rendering

memorable sacrifices cleanse our society from the menaces of

extremism and terrorism to restore peace.

“Let us eulogize the sacrifices of our valiant officers and soldiers who

laid down their lives for the defence of motherland. We are proud of these sons of the soil.”

He called upon the nation to pledge for safety and sovereignty

of our ideological and geographical boundaries and render every

sacrifice of its safety and security.