Ahsan urges nation to focuss on economy rather politics

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Minister for Interior and Planning, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday stressed the need to become an economic focussed nation rather than a political nation to further boost the country’s economic development.

“The political crisis during current year has dented the country’s rapidly growing economic journey, therefore we need to divert our attention from political issues to economic development,” he said while talking to media after launching PC-1 Automation System here.

Replying to a question, Ahsan Iqbal said due to some court decisions, a political turmoil like situation erupted in the country due to which the economic journey of the country stopped and the country’s stock exchange had to face a huge loss of over Rs16 billion in market capitalization.

He said bringing the country’s economic situation out of crisis was one of the biggest achievement of the current government.

Earlier the ministry of planning launched PC-1 automation under which all information regarding any PC-1 will be available on finger tips. There are numerous reports available in the application that will enable users to classify the number of projects approved, rejected, and conditional approved.

The application will be able to track any PC-1 on different stages such as pending projects in technical section, rejected in CDWP meeting, and presented projects in CDWP meeting.

Furthermore, the application will reduce the number of printed copies submitted to Planning Commission.

The application will also provide accuracy in daily office work and will provide more reliable information.