Ahsan urges continuity of PML-N Govt policies for stability in country

SIALKOT, April 01 (APP)::Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for continuity of the

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government’s economic and political

policies for overall stability in the country.

He was talking to the party workers at Narowal on Sunday.

He said that the national economic development indicators were

getting better day by day, saying that there was no doubt that the PML-N

government had put the national economy at the take-off position.

Ahsan Iqbal said that every passing day was adding to political

popularity of the PML-N ahead of the 2018 general election, as its

popularity graph was going up in the prevailing political instability.

The interior minister said the PML-N government would also

complete its constitutional tenure by foiling all conspiracies against

democracy, democratic system and country’s socioeconomic

development.