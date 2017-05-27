Ahsan terms budget as people, development, youth friendly

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development
and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal has said that the budget 2017-18 is people
friendly, development friendly and youth friendly.
“For the first time in the country’s history, volume of
federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) has crossed
Rs one trillion mark while the overall development budget including
provinces and corporations has been fixed at over Rs 2.5 trillion”,
Ahsan said in a statement issued here Saturday.
He said after 10 years, the country’s economic growth has
crossed 5 per cent which would cross 6 per cent next year.
The minister said that record 66 per cent increase in the
budget of Higher Education Commission (HEC) would help youth
in grabbing their bright future.
Furthermore, he said the government has also set aside a
hefty amount of Rs 180 billion for the game-changer mega project
of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would open new
avenues of development and prosperity in the country.
