ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday took notice of suspension of educational activities in the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.
He has taken the notice on the request of Minister of State for Education Baligh-ur-Rehman.
In a statement issued here, Ahsan Iqbal directed Islamabad Capital Territory Administration to take immediate legal action against harsh elements and restore educational activities in the university.
Ahsan takes notice of suspension of educational activities in QAU
