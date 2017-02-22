Ahsan stresses timely completion of King Abdullah varsity Chatter Class

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal who was on two days visit to AJK capital has directed the authorities to complete King Abdullah University till March 2018 with compromising on quality of work so that academic activity could start.

He said this during his visit to King Abdullah University Chatter Class Muzaffarabad here the other day.

He said the selection of better and well reputed contractor was imperative for the timely completion of any project besides the quality construction should be given priority.

He was of the view that establishing disciplines of Environment, Tourism and other latest faculties in the university campus were essential and need of the day to compete with developed world.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed give a detailed briefing to the Federal Minister regarding the work progress of the project while the AJK Minister for Planning and Development Sardar Najib Naqi, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Syed Asif Shah, Secretary Planning and Development Khawaja Ahsan and concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Engineer ERRA also briefed the Federal Minister regarding the planning and design of the University Campus.

The Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal on the occasion directed to ensure transparency and timely completion of this vital project and said that facilities of water, sewerage and other necessary needs should be given priority.

Later, the Federal Minister inspected the under constructed blocks of the campus and expressed satisfaction over the quality work.