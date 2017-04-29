Ahsan stresses promoting knowledge-based education system

SIALKOT, Apr 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for promoting knowledge-based education system and grooming personality of students.

He was addressing the participants in the inaugural ceremony of a newly constructed block of the Govt Post-graduate Commerce Colllege at Narowal on Saturday.

MPA Khawaja Waseem Butt, Sardar Ranesh Singh Arora, Narowal Deputy Commissioner Rafaqat Ali Niswana, Deputy Director Colleges Murad Ali Gondal and local senior educationists were present on this occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal said that education was key to success of the nation and also brings the blessings of Allah Almighty.

He also stressed the need for making the advanced technology chapters as part of country’s educational curriculums, saying that time has come to upgrade the educational curriculums as well.

The federal minister said that the PML-N government was spreading the light of knowledge and education across the country, besides ensuring the easy access of everyone to quality education under the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the minister distributed awards and prizes among the students over their performance.