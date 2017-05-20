Ahsan stresses knowledge-based education

SIALKOT, May 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development

Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for promotion of knowledge-based education and building personality of students as well.

He was addressing participants in the certificate-distribution

ceremony, held at the Government Teachers Elementary School, Narowal,

here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor of Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Dr

Farhat Saleemi, MPAs Khawaja Waseem Butt, Rana Manan Khan, Chairman District Council Narowal Chaudhry Ahmed Iqbal, the son of Ahsan Iqbal,

and Narowal Deputy Commissioner Rafaqat Ali Niswana were also present on the occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N government was spreading the light of

knowledge and education across the country, besides ensuring the easy access of everyone to quality education as well under the vision of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Pakistan could never be developed without the promotion of

quality education and access of everyone to the quality education as well. Ahsan Iqbal said that the grand project, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would change the destiny of the country and open up new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan.

He highly hailed the role of the teachers, saying that good and dutiful

teachers had ever been a precious asset of society, as the teachers are also the masons of the educated nation.

He said that there could never be an alternative to any teacher in the

world. He said that students were the future of the country and the government was providing them maximum facilities, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

He revealed that the government was striving to curb the menace of the

darkness of the ignorance through spreading the light of knowledge and education as per the vision of the government by promoting the public-private partnership in education sector.

The federal minister also urged teachers and parents to also focus on

character-building of students and stressed the need for bringing about a change in our social attitude towards promotion of quality education for all, besides removing all hurdles to the way of this noble cause. He said that students are the future of the country and all of us should secure their educational future by ensuring their easy access to quality education.

The federal minister said that the government has increased the

education sector’s development budget to Rs 215 billion from

Rs 100 billion during the last three years in the country, saying

that the PML-N government was committed to promoting quality education in the country besides, paving the way of bringing an educational revolution in the country as well.

Ahsan Iqbal revealed that the government has also successfully started

implementation of a multi-phased comprehensive ‘Knowledge-Sharing Programme’ with the USA. Under this programme, Pakistan will send

10,000 research scholars to the USA for doing a PhD during the next 10 years as well.

The said PhD scholars will open new vistas of advanced research and

science education promotion in Pakistan after getting complete their researches in the USA as well.