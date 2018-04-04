Ahsan says long term consistancy in policies, political stability ensure sustained economic growth

CHAKDARA, Apr 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal here Wednesday said political stability and continuity in policies was imperative for sustained economic development and prosperity of the country.

Addressing students, young researchers and faculty members after inauguration of the academic block at University of Malakand here today, the Interior Minister said the countries that achieved massive economic success in world due to political stability, peace and continuity in their policies.

“All countries that reached the zenith of development had a long period of political stability and continuity of policies,” he maintained.

He said Pakistan has all the potential to join the club of developed economies by 2025 if political stability, democracy and continuity of policies continued.

The Minister said Pakistan had achieved tremendous success in all field of life during last four and half years of PMLN government and the grave problem of energy crisis and menace of terrorism were successfully addressed.

He said Pakistan was now placed in a strong and prosperous position compare to 2013 where not only the confidence of investors were restored referring to CPEC but its image of being a sports loving and peaceful country was also enhanced internationally with successful holding of scores of events like PSL, Pakistan Car Rally etc.

Mega projects like Hazara Motorway, Lowari Tunnel in Chitral, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat besides others mega schemes were completed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa by PMLN Government that would help expedite of pace of economic development in the province.

The Interior Minister said 21 century is the century of economic prosperity whereas 20th century was new colonialism and political conflicts.

Ahsan said productivity, quality and innovation are the core conditions of competitiveness of an economy and drivers of economic growth and development.

He said promotion of quality education especially of science and technology and IT was also vital to take full advantages of the CPEC opportunities.

Ahsan said there is dire need to develop a synergy between academia and industrial sector to achieve the objectives of innovation and entrepreneurship besides generating employment opportunities for youth.

The Minister said the countries can’t move on road to progress and achieve goals of economic prosperity by8 staging sit ins, lock downs and agitation politics. “The economic policies are like a seed that grow only with proper attention and passage of time,” he said, adding no seed or tree can produce fruits without proper care.

“Like a seed which require proper care, time and watering to grow and produce fruits, similarly politics also needed stability and consistency to grow with passage of time in democratic step up,” he maintained.

The Minister urged the academia to promote analytical thinking among students and students to focus on their education as nation has highest expectations from them.