Ahsan rubbishes rumours about CPEC

LAHORE, May 18 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning,

Development & Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was really a

game-changer, but some foreign powers and people having vested

interests were trying to scandalise it.

He was addressing the 14th CEO Summit Asia 2017 and the book

launch of 100 performing CEOs, leaders and companies of Pakistan,

which was held here at a local hotel on Thursday.

The theme of the event was “Reshaping the Future: Build

Greater Pakistan”, which was addressed by Punjab Governor Malik

Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha

Ghous Pasha. Hundreds of CEOs, business leaders from Pakistan

and around the region participated.

Ahsan Iqbal, rubbishing rumours and apprising the business

community of facts about CPEC, said that Long-Term Plan

(LTP) for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had been

approved by the government and Chinese government would approve

this in coming days.

He said that the government was focusing on infrastructure

and energy in the Annual Development programme 2017-18; however,

projects of social development would also be launched.

“Allah Almighty has given us China as a friend to form a

strategic partnership with it,” he added.

Ahsan said that the motive behind the long-term strategic

partnership was to put Pakistan on path to industrialisation and

take agriculture sector towards value-addition.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, terming

the CEO’s book a glimpse of the bright future of Pakistan,

congratulated the founder and president CEO Club Ijaz Nisar for

holding this event.