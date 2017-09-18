Ahsan reviews security situation of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on

Monday directed the concerned departments to improve capacity of

security institutions in a bid to provide safety to China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Chairing a meeting of Joint Working Group held here to review

current security situation of the projects and keeping in view their

importance, the Minister directed to arrange meeting of the Group at

least once in a month.

He said “Chinese people coming to Pakistan are our guests,

therefore, attacks on them will be considered as attacks on the

state.”

Ahsan Iqbal said security of maritime trade corridors was

inevitable for projects attached to CPEC.

The meeting was informed that a Task Force was being

formulated to provide provinces advance information relating to

arrival of Chinese citizens to Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal said that CPEC projects were considered to be

milestone of Pakistan’s history and the country was becoming centre

of world’s attention.

“CPEC would not only give benefits to Pakistan but to the

whole region,” the Minister said, adding that CPEC was a

geographical and economic reality which would change socio-economic

scenario of Pakistan and rest of countries in the region.