Ahsan reviews security situation of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on
Monday directed the concerned departments to improve capacity of
security institutions in a bid to provide safety to China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
Chairing a meeting of Joint Working Group held here to review
current security situation of the projects and keeping in view their
importance, the Minister directed to arrange meeting of the Group at
least once in a month.
He said “Chinese people coming to Pakistan are our guests,
therefore, attacks on them will be considered as attacks on the
state.”
Ahsan Iqbal said security of maritime trade corridors was
inevitable for projects attached to CPEC.
The meeting was informed that a Task Force was being
formulated to provide provinces advance information relating to
arrival of Chinese citizens to Pakistan.
Ahsan Iqbal said that CPEC projects were considered to be
milestone of Pakistan’s history and the country was becoming centre
of world’s attention.
“CPEC would not only give benefits to Pakistan but to the
whole region,” the Minister said, adding that CPEC was a
geographical and economic reality which would change socio-economic
scenario of Pakistan and rest of countries in the region.
