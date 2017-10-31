Ahsan reviews projects of HEC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal presided over a meeting of Higher Education Commission (HEC) here on Tuesday to review its development projects.

He said an effective monitoring system should be adopted to supervise implementation of Vision 2025 programme.

He said setting up of universities in backward areas should be ensured.

The projects of artificial intelligence, cyber security and Big Data Centers of Excellence should be completed to create a digital Pakistan, he added.

Ahsan said the curriculum of universities should be tailored according to needs of the market.

A system of annual academic audit of universities should be introduced, he added.