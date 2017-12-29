Ahsan pays tribute to martyrdom DIG Hamid Shakeel

QUETTA, Dec 29 (APP):Federal Minister paid tribute to the martyrdom Police Officer Hamid Shakeel here on Friday

and said he was a brave police officer who served the country and nation.

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal visited the house of marytered DIG Hamid Shakeel and offered Fateha.

He also condoled to the family of Shaheed DIG.

He further said “sacrifices of martyrs in the ongoing fight against terrorism will never be forgotten.

He said “We are proud of our courageous and valiant Police officers, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country .