Ahsan lays foundation stone of cancer diagnostic centre

SIALKOT, Oct 07 (APP)::Interior Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal

Saturday laid the foundation stone of Anti-Cancer Diagnostic

and Treatment Centre at Narowal DHQ Hospital.

He told the participants that the centre, after its completion,

would provide advanced anti-cancer treatment facilities to the local

patients, under the supervision of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

He said that Rs 1000 million would be spent on the project, which

would be completed in the next 12 months.

MPAs Khawaja Waseem Butt, Rana Abul Mannan, Abdul Rauf, Narowal

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anaan Qamar, Chairman Narowal District

Council Chaudhry Ahmed Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.