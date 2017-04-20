Ahsan Iqbal terms SC decision a historical victory

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Thursday commenting on Supreme Court’s decision on Panama papers case said it was a historical victory of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to media here, he said that today’s verdict was also a victory of people of Pakistan and Constitution of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that attempt to disqualify the elected prime minister faced failure as the opponents tried to sabotage the peoples mandate by unconstitutional means.

The elements who brought fake evidence must be embarrassed today, the minister said.