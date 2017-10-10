Ahsan Iqbal leaves for US to attend annual WB meeting

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has left Pakistan to attend annual meeting of World Bank to be held in the United States, spokesman of the Ministry said.

Ahsan Iqbal who is also minister for Planning and Development will address conference on mutual coordination in South Asia, the spokesman said in a statement here on Tuesday.

During his three-day visit, the minister will also deliver lecture in Johns Hopkins University on the subject of strategy against terrorism in Pakistan.