SIALKOT, Sep 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior
Ch Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday stressed the need for promoting
knowledge-based education and personality building of
students.
He said this while addressing participants of the
annual prize distribution ceremony at the University of
Gujrat (UoG), Narowal Campus.
Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N government was spreading
light of knowledge and education across the country besides
ensuring an easy access of everyone to quality education.
The minister said students were future of the
country and the government was providing them maximum
facilities, enabling them to serve the nation and the country
in a better way.
He asked the western world to show an aggressive response
regarding uncontrolled persecution of Rohingya Muslims in
Myanmar, saying that the brutally persecution of the Muslims
was enough to shake conscience of the world.
Ahsan Iqbal said political and economical stability was vital
for national development and prosperity, adding the
promoters of Dharna Politics were pushing the country back to
darkness by causing losses of billions of dollars to the national economy through their negative politics.
He said the PML-N would win the next general elections
with two-third majority.
He said Pakistan was successfully playing its pivotal
role in the elimination of terrorism and extremism,
adding the armed forces of Pakistan had full capability
to weed out terrorism from the country.
He said the nation stood united against terrorism and
was ready to sacrifice even their lives shoulder to shoulder
with the armed forces of Pakistan.
Ahsan Iqbal for promoting knowledge-based education
SIALKOT, Sep 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior