Ahsan Iqbal for promoting knowledge-based education

SIALKOT, Sep 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior

Ch Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday stressed the need for promoting

knowledge-based education and personality building of

students.

He said this while addressing participants of the

annual prize distribution ceremony at the University of

Gujrat (UoG), Narowal Campus.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N government was spreading

light of knowledge and education across the country besides

ensuring an easy access of everyone to quality education.

The minister said students were future of the

country and the government was providing them maximum

facilities, enabling them to serve the nation and the country

in a better way.

He asked the western world to show an aggressive response

regarding uncontrolled persecution of Rohingya Muslims in

Myanmar, saying that the brutally persecution of the Muslims

was enough to shake conscience of the world.

Ahsan Iqbal said political and economical stability was vital

for national development and prosperity, adding the

promoters of Dharna Politics were pushing the country back to

darkness by causing losses of billions of dollars to the national economy through their negative politics.

He said the PML-N would win the next general elections

with two-third majority.

He said Pakistan was successfully playing its pivotal

role in the elimination of terrorism and extremism,

adding the armed forces of Pakistan had full capability

to weed out terrorism from the country.

He said the nation stood united against terrorism and

was ready to sacrifice even their lives shoulder to shoulder

with the armed forces of Pakistan.