Ahsan Iqbal for joint efforts to eliminate terrorism from Quaid’s Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Minister for Interior Professor Ahsan Iqbal Saturday underlined the need for making joint efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Quaid’s Pakistan.

Addressing a function in connection with Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary celebration in Narowal, he said, peace had been restored and economy was making steady progress.

“Today Pakistan is much better as compared to 2013, the country is free of load-shedding and terrorism and it is called a real change,” he added.

The minister said change could not be brought just by standing on containers, “the change comes through hard work and experience.”

He said PTI chief Imran Khan was trying to create hurdles in Senate election because he knew that his party members would not vote in favour of the candidates nominated by him.

Imran Khan could not complete metro bus service project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last three years, and how would he be able to complete thousands of development projects being carried out across the country.

The minister said the All-Party Conference (APC) should be convened to give an effective response to the US, and not for the sit-in.

The uncertainty, if created in the country, would harm the national interests, he added.

He said today Pakistan needed solidarity and stability, urging all political forces to join hands against terrorism, poverty and backwardness.