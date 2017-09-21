Ahsan Iqbal conferred honorary PhD

LAHORE, Sept 21 (APP): The University of Engineering & Technology

(UET) Syndicate on Thursday approved to award honorary PhD degree to Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal – UET alumni who passed Mechanical

Engineering in 1981.

According to a press release, the honorary doctorate had been

conferred on Ahsan Iqbal in recognition of his services for Vision

Pakistan 2015 and CPEC programme as these generated huge opportunities

in the engineering sector and higher education.

In a joint statement, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC)

Engr Javaid Saleem Qureshi and President the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) Engr Izharul Haq had hailed the UET decision to honour

Engr Ahsan Iqbal.

Ahsan Iqbal holds a degree in MBA from University of Pennsylvania,

USA.