Ahsan Iqbal condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday condemned Sariab Road, Quetta blast and expressed grief

and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the incident.

In a message issued here, he expressed heartfelt condolences over loss of lives in the blast and expressed sympathies with bereaved families. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The Minister said Federal government would provide all out support to the provincial government for

arresting the terrorists.