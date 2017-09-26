No development without peace, stability, security: Ahsan Iqbal

BEIJING, Sept 26 (APP): Federal Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday

said that no country could achieve development and prosperity without maintaining peace, stability and security.

“There can be no development without maintaining peace, stability and

security,” he told media after attending the opening ceremony of the four-day of the 86th Interpol General Assembly held here.

Ahsan Iqbal said that no other country in the world understands the link

between peace, stability and development better than China.

“The wisdom of Chinese leadership to ensure peace and harmony within

the country and the region has played an important role in the fast development of China. This is the lesson world needs to learn,” he added.

The interior minister said that China’s commitment to promote its own

success and share its success through creating a community of shared future is need of the hour.

“In a globalized world, no one country can remain in an island. No one

country can keep itself aloof from what happens in other parts of the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, the interior minister, along with Pakistan Ambassador to

China and the director general FIA, held a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

During the meeting, both the sides expressed a need to further promote

cooperation against the menace of corruption and cybercrime.