Ahsan Iqbal announced five year scholarship schemes for Balochistan lawyers

QUETTA, Dec 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Thursday announced five-year scholarships scheme for raising professional capacity of Balochistan lawyers and assured the cooperation of the federal government to promote law-standard education in the province.

Talking to a delegation of Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Balochistan Bar Council and Quetta Bar Association led by Munir Ahmed Kakar at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the Interior Minister said that the federal government would cooperate with the young lawyers to increase their professional capacity.

For this purpose, a five-year scholarship programme has been started costing a billion rupees, in which 100 scholarships will be awarded, with 90 graduate-level and 10 postgraduate-level, 20 to 25 scholarships will be awarded annually in five-year programme, while the foreign scholarship will cost Rs35 million.

He said, apart from this, two students of the two-year graduate programme will cost Rs5.5 million and Rs650 million has been allocated for this purpose and scholarships will be awarded on hundred percent merit and transparency like Higher Education Commission would be maintained.

Lawyers have played an important role in the democratic movement and government making efforts to enhance their professional capabilities.

Interior Minister assured the lawyers of Balochistan that government will work to resolve their all issues and invited them to visit Islamabad and meet relevant officials of Law Ministry.

At the end lawyers present on the occasion thanked Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal for the scholarship programmes announced for the welfare of the lawyers of Balochistan.