Ahsan inquires after health of Ahmed Noorani

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31, (APP)::Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday visited the residence of senior journalist Ahmed Noorani of the Jang Group to inquire after his health and prayed for his early recovery.

Ahmed Noorani had received severe injuries in an attack by some unknown people the other day.

On the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal assured Noorani of bringing those involved in the incident to justice.

“I am personally monitoring progress of investigation into the incident on daily basis and all resources are being utilized to apprehend the culprits,” he added.

He said no restriction on freedom of expression would be allowed.