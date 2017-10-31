Ahsan inquires about health of Ahmed Noorani

Islamabad, October 31, (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday visited resident of Senior Journalist of Jang Group, Ahmed Noorani to inquire after his health and prayed for his early recovery.

Ahmed Noorani had received severe injuries in an attack by some unknown people the other day.

On the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal assured to bring all those involved in the incident to justice.

“I am personally monitoring progress on investigation of the incident on daily basis and all state-of-art resources are being utilized to apprehend the culprits,” he added.

He vowed not to tolerate any restriction on freedom of expression.