Ahsan inaugurates academic block at Malakand University

CHAKDARA, Apr 04 (APP):Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal here Wednesday inaugurated academic block costing Rs300 million here at Malakand University in Dir Lower District.

The Minister soon after arrival unveiled the plaque and obtained a briefing from the NESPAK KP consultants and university administration.

The Minister also inaugurated Teachers Service Centre and Examination Hall of the University.

Briefing the Federal Minister, architect of NESPAK, Muhammad Waqas said academic block would be completed at cost of Rs 300 million in 18 months that would add beautify of the university besides provide excellent environment to students, research scholars and faculty members.

He said the Project was funded by Higher Education Commission, Islamabad.

The Project was the long awaited demand of people and students of Malakand division that was fulfilled today by the PMLN government.

The students and teachers besides young researchers will get state of the art facilities with completion of the projects besides improving overall standards of education and research works.

The students and teachers highly appreciated the efforts of government and HEC in improving standards of education besides significantly enhancing standard of infrastructure in the public sectors universities, which has benefited students of higher studies immensely.