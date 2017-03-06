Ahsan for prioritizing economic development over political issues

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Monday urged all stakeholders including media to give priority to economic and developmental issues of country over political issues.

“This century has changed the trend which has now become an era of technology and economic cooperation”, Ahsan said while addressing a seminar on CPEC here which was arranged by the Express media group.

He said bringing Pakistan out of geo political arena, the grand project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had put Pakistan to geo economic theater of the world.

“The CPEC has provided us a great opportunity to become economic and strategic hub of the region, therefore by setting aside all our political differences, we should keep united to make this mega project a great success”, Ahsan Iqbal said.

He said due to CPEC, the country’s road and energy sector was progressing in the first phase which was helping the country’s backward areas to connect with rest of the country.

He dispelled the impression that due to dumping of Chinese goods in Pakistan, local industry and business would be affected, adding that China was investing a huge amount of over $50 billion in Pakistan and its investors would create partnership with the local businessmen by setting up industries in Pakistan.

He said a huge change was being witnessed in Balochistan specially in Gwadar city due to CPEC and the local people were satisfied with the development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan, Sun weidong said CPEC would provide a strong boost to Pakistan’s economic development.

He said a number of economic corridors were in progress under Chinese one belt one road vision but CPEC was the best of all corridors and it was due to the strategic location of Pakistan.

He said the mega project would not only give economic benefit to the two countries but it would also ensure peace in the region as security of CPEC was the top priority for both the countries.

He said the CPEC had provided 13000 jobs to the local people and it would create a huge number of more employment opportunities in future.

Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bazinjo said the mega project was of national importance therefore it should not be made politicized.

He said this project was benefitting all provinces equally.

He also called for connecting Gwadar with Chahbahar (Iran) through railway and road network which would give boost to the regional connectivity.

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries, Asad Umar said no doubt the CPEC was a potential game changer.

He said this project should be the top priority of the government and every Pakistani should support this project.

He said in a bid to make this project a great success, transparency in all projects must be ensured.

Senator Sherry Rehman, Persident Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Khalid Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.