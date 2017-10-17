Ahsan for following principles of unity, faith, discipline

LAHORE, Oct 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that following the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline was imperative to make progress as a nation in the world.

Addressing a passing out parade of Pakistan Rangers’ recruits at Pakistan Rangers Academy Mandi Bahauddin, he said, “We should choose a way of unity and solidarity to make progress”.

“We should also evaluate our weaknesses to rectify them and to emerge as more stronger”, he maintained.

The minister said, today the people of Pakistan had achieved tremendous progress in all aspects of life across

the world.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan made exceptional gains during the past four years including removing darkness from the country.

He said that a new history was being created by Pakistan and China through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the development projects should be protected at any cost.

The minister said that Pakistan made remarkable success in war against terrorism, adding that the war would remain continue till the elimination of last terrorist.

“No other nation can match the sacrifices, rendered by our Pak Army, law enforcement agencies and people in the war against terrorism”, he remarked.

He congratulated the trainers of recruits and admired their professional skills for imparting the highest standards

of discipline and integrity.

Ahsan Iqbal urged the recruits to perform their national duty with courage, determination and responsibility to protect the country from external and internal threats.

He said that Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) were defending the Eastern borders and significantly contributing towards

the internal security as well.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of civilians, military personnel, notables from civil society and family members of the recruits.