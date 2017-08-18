Ahsan for constitutional reforms to protect vote sanctity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
Friday underlined the need to introduce constitutional reforms in
the parliament to protect the sanctity of vote and strengthening
the democracy in the country.
“It was our national agenda and all political stakeholders
should join the government in this cause,” he said talking
to a private news channel.
He said Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani had given a good
suggestion regarding inter-institution dialogue for empowering
the democratic system.
He, however, said his party did not need political support
of PPP in the recent political scenario as the people of Pakistan
had shown trust in the PML-N leadership.
The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s government had
given up to the mark performance in four years, he said.
Economic revival, foreign investment under China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC), controlling power shortage and
maintaining law and order across the country were amongst the top
achievements of the incumbent government, he said.
He said Pakistan was moving forward on the path of
development and prosperity and every year of the current
government’s performance was better than the previous one.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) had faced repeated
defeats from his party in local bodies and other elections. After
realizing that they were unable to defeat PML-N in politics, the
PTI initiated an organized campaign against the government, he
said.
The minister said the PTI attempted to create
misunderstanding between the government and state institutions.
The recent political crisis had caused huge loss to stock
exchange of the country, he said, adding PTI Chief Imran Khan
and Sheikh Rasheed were responsible for this.
Ahsan Iqbal said, though his party leadership had complied
the court orders in Panama Papers case but the questions were
being raised on the decision by the people of the country and
international media as well.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said, had
led the movement for restoration of judiciary and his party had
rendered sacrifices.
The minister said the country was facing internal and
external threats as anti-Pakistan elements wanted to de-stablise
the country.
We had to close every door that could lead to confrontation,
he added.
To a query, he expressed trust in the Supreme Court and
said PML-N had filed appeal to constitute a larger bench.
Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had
presented himself for accountability before apex court despite
having right of immunity, he said.
To another question, Ahsan Iqbal said it could be an
international agenda behind disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif to sabotage CPEC project.
He said the current political crisis could benefit Imran
Khan but not the country. Pakistan needs internal stability, he
added.
Talking about the performance of his ministry, the Interior
Minister said he would continue the good performance of his
ministry that was made during the period of Ch. Nisar Ali Khan.
The implementation on National Action Plan (NAP), he said,
would continue to control terrorism and extremisim, saying that
the coordination among the provinces would be enhanced in this
regard.
