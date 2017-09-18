Ahsan for collective efforts to prevent extremism in youth

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Interior Minister Professor Ahsan

Iqbal Monday stressed the need for undertaking collective efforts to

prevent youth from the accessibility of the material based on

extremist ideologies.

He said this in a meeting at Higher Education Commission on

the implementation of National Action Plan.

Seventy vice chancellors of national universities participated

in the meeting through live video conference, says a press release.

In the meeting, the Interior Minister said that it is a matter

of deep concern for us that students of universities are found to be

affiliated with the extremists organization.

On the role of social media and its impact on youth, he

stressed that our youth are oriented towards social media.

After the information revolution, the battle of ideologies is

under way at social media.

“We have to ensure that our youth use social media only for

educational and healthy activities,” he added.

He said, “We have to formulate a national narrative to counter

the extremists agenda.”

In this connection he stated that the youth must be imparted

the importance of peace enjoined by Islamic injunctions and vision

of Pakistan.

The Interior Minister also said that government is devising a

curriculum for the “Friday Sermons” that are mainly based on

educating our citizens about practical life in the light of Quran

and Hadith.

On the importance of participation in students politics, the

Interior Minister said that the students must be given opportunities

to express their thoughts.

The faculty in the universities must play their due role in

the construction of thought and ideology amongst the students.

The interior minister also asserted that the students in the

universities must also be provisioned with the forum to hone their

leadership qualities.

In every university, career counselling mechanism must be

formed to evaluate the potential of students for better avenues in

future. The students must be enjoined to tolerate the difference of

opinion of their peers and the society, he added.

Talking about the upcoming International Peace Day on

September 21, the Minister emphasized to celebrate it with fervor in

all universities of Pakistan.

He said that the day must be marked in every university with

the resolve to spread the message of peace among our youth and

apprise them with the counter narrative against extremism.