Ahsan directs to remove obstacles in registration of authentic INGOs

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Monday directed the concerned section to remove obstacles in registration
of authentic and active International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs).
“We believe in internationalism. The INGOs will have to ensure transparency,” he said this in a statement issued
here.
The Minister said Pakistan values services of authentic INGOs in development sector of the country.
