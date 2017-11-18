Ahsan directs to delay opration for next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):As a last effort to end Dharna by religious groups at Faizabad Interchange through peaceful dialogues, Minister for Interior

Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday directed the district administration to delay the operation for the next 24 hours.

He also urged upon the religious leaders and scholars to play their role in maintaining law and order situation in order

to facilitate the residents of the twin cities.

In a statement issued here, the interior minister said that approval of law for finality of Prophethood by the Parliament

was a historical decision and nobody could not change the law till the day of judgment. Therefore, he said now there was

no justification for any sit-in to protest on this issue.

Ahsan Iqbal said implementation of the court order to remove Dharna was a legal requirement.