Ahsan directs ICT Adminisatration to help open QAU

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed Islamabad Capital Territory

(ICT) Administration to ensure peace and help restore educational activities at the earliest in Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU).

In a statement issued here, he said only a handful of people cannot ruin future of thousands of students, saying discipline in the universities should not be compromised.

Ahsan Iqbal said Quaid-e-Azam University is an important educational and research institution which should not be made controversial.

He also contacted with the President House on this matter.