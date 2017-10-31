ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday directed Islamabad Capital Territory
(ICT) Administration to ensure peace and help restore educational activities at the earliest in Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU).
In a statement issued here, he said only a handful of people cannot ruin future of thousands of students, saying discipline in the universities should not be compromised.
Ahsan Iqbal said Quaid-e-Azam University is an important educational and research institution which should not be made controversial.
He also contacted with the President House on this matter.
Ahsan directs ICT Adminisatration to help open QAU
