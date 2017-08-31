Ahsan directs DG Rangers to help flood affectees in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Minister for Interior Professor Ahsan
Iqbal Thursday directed Director General Rangers Sindh to utilize
all resources in the rescue and relief operation in flood affected
areas hit by torrential rain in Karachi.
In a telephonic conversation, Interior Minister directed the
DG Rangers to set up relief camps to secure the affectees and assist
the civil administration.
“In this time of crisis, Federal Government stands shoulder to
shoulder with the citizens of Karachi,” said Interior Minister.
The minister has also observed that natural calamities are
disasters and require collective efforts of all stakeholders.
The dangers can bemitigated by taking better precautionary steps, he
added.
The minister said that Rangers in Sindh is playing a crucial
role in the stability of peace in Karachi.
