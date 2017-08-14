Ahsan congratulates nation on 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan

Iqbal on Monday congratulated the whole nation on the 70th

Independence Day.

In a statement issued here, he said despite inappropriate

circumstances, Pakistanis had proved their mettle in every sphere

of life.

“It is our objective to make Pakistan among the top 25

economies of the world by the year 2025,” he said, adding peace and

prosperity in the country was a must for the continuation of polices

of economic and social development.

“On this day we as a nation should commit ourselves to follow

the guiding principles laid down by founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam

Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a developed, welfare and

a true democratic state and cradle of peace,” he said.

He said “Today we should also commit ourselves that as one

nation we will fight against the internal and external dangers

faced by our homeland.”

“We have to stand united to establish brotherhood among us by

defeating the menace of terrorism and extremism in all its

manifestation.”

He said “We have to adopt the principles of hard work, honesty

and dedication for development of Pakistan.”