Ahsan congratulates nation on 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan
Iqbal on Monday congratulated the whole nation on the 70th
Independence Day.
In a statement issued here, he said despite inappropriate
circumstances, Pakistanis had proved their mettle in every sphere
of life.
“It is our objective to make Pakistan among the top 25
economies of the world by the year 2025,” he said, adding peace and
prosperity in the country was a must for the continuation of polices
of economic and social development.
“On this day we as a nation should commit ourselves to follow
the guiding principles laid down by founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam
Muhammad Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a developed, welfare and
a true democratic state and cradle of peace,” he said.
He said “Today we should also commit ourselves that as one
nation we will fight against the internal and external dangers
faced by our homeland.”
“We have to stand united to establish brotherhood among us by
defeating the menace of terrorism and extremism in all its
manifestation.”
He said “We have to adopt the principles of hard work, honesty
and dedication for development of Pakistan.”
